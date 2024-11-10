WTB: Hard modded original Xbox

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Lots of them listed on eBay buy it now in varying condition. Shoot me a PM if you want to try and come to an agreement. ThanksWhat are these going for these days? I’ve probably got three or four of these I modded some years ago with some Xecuter chips, no lcd. Could be talked into parting with one.
Similar to the boat I’m in. I’ve got a handful of consoles with both x3 and 2.6 chips. Looking on eBay like the op suggested, I’m seeing excellent grade consoles (like what I have with all upgraded internals) in the range on $400. So I’ve backed off assuming op is looking for something cheap.I refurb and repair xbox and other consoles. I have several with X3 but they are not cheap. That X3 chip by itself sells for $125 or more. I don't have controllers in stock right now, but if you are interested in a console, I can get you situated.
Even without a stripped screw, mine constantly needed reseating.I had to mod an Xbox for a college help. Long story short, I was given a chip and the xbox by the user to do the job. The user had installed a single screw to the mobo (this was expected per instructions of the Mod chip) then the pogo pins from the mod chip connected to the board. The problem was the user stripped the hole. I considered using screw glue but I did not like that the chip would be held in place by one screw, under tension. So I insulated the the pins soldered the 6 or 8 pins to wires then the wires to the board. When he came back the next year he said his was the only one to survive from his friends. I am mentioning this because if the chips are still held on by a single screw it may not survive shipping.