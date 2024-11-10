WTB: Hard modded original Xbox

I had to mod an Xbox for a college help. Long story short, I was given a chip and the xbox by the user to do the job. The user had installed a single screw to the mobo (this was expected per instructions of the Mod chip) then the pogo pins from the mod chip connected to the board. The problem was the user stripped the hole. I considered using screw glue but I did not like that the chip would be held in place by one screw, under tension. So I insulated the the pins soldered the 6 or 8 pins to wires then the wires to the board. When he came back the next year he said his was the only one to survive from his friends. I am mentioning this because if the chips are still held on by a single screw it may not survive shipping.