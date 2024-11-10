WTB: Hard modded original Xbox

Chance_P

Anyone have a modded OG Xbox they want to part with? Looking for something with an x3 chip, maybe an XLCD or just a stock looking console. Duke controller would be cool as well. Just need some nostalgia in my life. Can pay with PayPal.
 
cybrnook said:
What are these going for these days? I’ve probably got three or four of these I modded some years ago with some Xecuter chips, no lcd. Could be talked into parting with one.
Lots of them listed on eBay buy it now in varying condition. Shoot me a PM if you want to try and come to an agreement. Thanks
 
I had to mod an Xbox for a college help. Long story short, I was given a chip and the xbox by the user to do the job. The user had installed a single screw to the mobo (this was expected per instructions of the Mod chip) then the pogo pins from the mod chip connected to the board. The problem was the user stripped the hole. I considered using screw glue but I did not like that the chip would be held in place by one screw, under tension. So I insulated the the pins soldered the 6 or 8 pins to wires then the wires to the board. When he came back the next year he said his was the only one to survive from his friends. I am mentioning this because if the chips are still held on by a single screw it may not survive shipping.
 
catogtp said:
I refurb and repair xbox and other consoles. I have several with X3 but they are not cheap. That X3 chip by itself sells for $125 or more. I don't have controllers in stock right now, but if you are interested in a console, I can get you situated.
Similar to the boat I’m in. I’ve got a handful of consoles with both x3 and 2.6 chips. Looking on eBay like the op suggested, I’m seeing excellent grade consoles (like what I have with all upgraded internals) in the range on $400. So I’ve backed off assuming op is looking for something cheap.
 
CaffeineMan said:
I had to mod an Xbox for a college help. Long story short, I was given a chip and the xbox by the user to do the job. The user had installed a single screw to the mobo (this was expected per instructions of the Mod chip) then the pogo pins from the mod chip connected to the board. The problem was the user stripped the hole. I considered using screw glue but I did not like that the chip would be held in place by one screw, under tension. So I insulated the the pins soldered the 6 or 8 pins to wires then the wires to the board. When he came back the next year he said his was the only one to survive from his friends. I am mentioning this because if the chips are still held on by a single screw it may not survive shipping.
Even without a stripped screw, mine constantly needed reseating.
 
I did my halo xbox back in the day, soldered in an xecuter chip with a bunch of wires. Then upgraded the original 8 gig drive to a WD 120 gig hard drive, and then replaced the original Phillips DVD drive with the Samsung one. Also modded the cooling fan to run full speed, and used arctic silver on the CPU and GPU chips. Loaded a bunch of software, games, emulators and roms on the drive. Played the heck out of it for many years, and still works great the last time I had it on a few years ago.
 
