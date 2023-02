WTB GPU for $300 or less

I've gotta replace my RX 590. It's trying as hard as it can, but I need more frames.



Anyone have anything for $300 (including shipping/fees) or less?



An RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, or RX 6750 XT all sound like great cards to me, so if you have anything like that or similar/better, then let me know!



Thank you.