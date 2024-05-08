WTB: Gaming PC Parts

Looking to buy random parts for a gaming PC that will be raffled. Going for a white RGB build, so let me know what you've got. Not looking to pay MSRP prices, as I can get them without tax...So looking for a deal and hoping somebody has some stuff they want moved that's taking up space, especially with Zen 5 around the corner.



Parts I'm mostly looking for...



CPU - Ryzen 7600-7800X3D...Higher is fine if the price is right. Although trying to aim for a more mid range rig. Prefer AMD, but open to intel if you've got a white mobo/cpu bundle at a good price.

GPU - White GPU. Let me know what you have, Current gen preferred, but not against previous if price is right.

Ram - DDR5 2x16 white RGB (6000+)

Mobo - White mobo is the requirement, AM5.



Already purchased fans, and have my eye on a H6 Flow case I'm gonna nab online....But for psu and other parts, I'm open to any offers, pm me.