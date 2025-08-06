  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Gaming Graphics Card

Morning all.

Looking to purchase a 40 or 50 series graphics card for a new rig for myself which is currently in the build process. Prefer a 4070 or higher.

Budget is Max $500 shipped.

Let's see what y'all have to offer.
 
