WTB: Gaming controller for use on steam deck

deathhorse
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 29, 2010
- Messages
- 1,706
Hi,
I dont wanna get ripped off using Facebook or offerup or even paying $60 for a new controller. But doesnt anyone got a controller that hooks up to a steam deck? I would like to play binding of issac from my couch and this classic gem below.
Thank you
