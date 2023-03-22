WTB: FX-6300 AMD CPU

Hello All,
I had taken a bit of a break but am back for my step dad. He has recently retired and he is putting together some of my old computers to teach my nieces and nephews) how to build and work on computers.

In my pile of parts, I had an old motherboard that would accept a FX-6300 CPU. Does anyone have one of these chips they are willing to part with before we attempt going on ebay?

Heat under https://www.heatware.com/u/124195/to


Thank you,
 
I’ve got one. PM me, I’ll let it go cheap.
 
