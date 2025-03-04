WTB: Found!

russnuck

[H]ard DCOTY 2024 & [H]ard DCOM x2
Mar 25, 2005
1,319
My PPD is falling behind and I need a boost. Brand doesn't really matter, any model with a list price under $2750.

$ cost + $ shipping + $ handling/finder's fee

I know it's a long shot, given supply, but need to keep the rest of the [H]orde behind for a few more months.

FWIW: My heatware https://www.heatware.com/u/132109
 
Still looking...

If it helps I have :

ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 TUF GAMING OC

ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 Ti TUF GAMING OC ASTR

PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 OC Triple Fan

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 16G VENTUS 3X OC
 
Running Folding@home, the 5090 will be the most watt efficient for the workload. I have to keep that in mind paying CA electricity rates.

Thank you for the offer!
 
Which 5090 are you looking for? I'm farming amex points so not looking for profit just a hobby for me.

Happy to find the card and just pay what I paid and cover shipping

I do this every series like right now just don't want to grab the 5090 at 2500-3k when it drops and deal with all the returns
 
Nice! NKD was doing that with 4090s a couple years ago.

I'm fine with pretty much anything that sells for under $2500, Asus/MSI/Gigabyte/Zotac/FE/PNY. The OC cards this generation are pointless and the watercooled ones are crazy expensive. Planning to run it at 70% power target, so the lower cost ones are just fine with me. I know things are crazy with supply, scalpers, greedy OEMs, tariffs...
 
Seems like ASUS raised the minimum buy-in price to $2750. Still looking.
 
