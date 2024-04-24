WTB; found, thanks!

EDIT; found a 6 Pro courtesy of ShepsCrook, and it's on the way.
I want some sort of pixel phone so I can play with GrapheneOS.
Must be;
I want some sort of pixel phone so I can play with GrapheneOS.
Must be;
- Pixel 6 or newer
- Bootloader unlockable
- Play store purchased preferred
- ATT/TMobile or other carrier unlocked "should" work fine
- As I understand it Verizon is not unlockable and will not be considered
- Fully functional preferred, if cameras or speaker damage I'll consider it. USB port MUST work.
- Scratched screen OK, long as I can see everything
- Cracked screen, considered if everything still works and it isn't a major disctraction
- Body condition, scratch, dent, cracks OK.
- Battery must hold some charge, prefer 80%+ life.
Last edited: