WTB; found, thanks!

M

MaxBurn

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 14, 2004
Messages
1,108
EDIT; found a 6 Pro courtesy of ShepsCrook, and it's on the way.

I want some sort of pixel phone so I can play with GrapheneOS.

Must be;
  • Pixel 6 or newer
  • Bootloader unlockable
    • Play store purchased preferred
    • ATT/TMobile or other carrier unlocked "should" work fine
    • As I understand it Verizon is not unlockable and will not be considered
  • Fully functional preferred, if cameras or speaker damage I'll consider it. USB port MUST work.
  • Scratched screen OK, long as I can see everything
  • Cracked screen, considered if everything still works and it isn't a major disctraction
  • Body condition, scratch, dent, cracks OK.
  • Battery must hold some charge, prefer 80%+ life.
I have paypal, apple pay, zelle. References via ebay and heat are perfect and very long standing.
 
Last edited:
MaxBurn said:
I want some sort of pixel phone so I can play with GrapheneOS.

Must be;
  • Pixel 6 or newer
  • Bootloader unlockable
    • Play store purchased preferred
    • ATT/TMobile or other carrier unlocked "should" work fine
    • As I understand it Verizon is not unlockable and will not be considered
  • Fully functional preferred, if cameras or speaker damage I'll consider it. USB port MUST work.
  • Scratched screen OK, long as I can see everything
  • Cracked screen, considered if everything still works and it isn't a major disctraction
  • Body condition, scratch, dent, cracks OK.
  • Battery must hold some charge, prefer 80%+ life.
I have paypal, apple pay, zelle. References via ebay and heat are perfect and very long standing.
Click to expand...

Fully support this. I am running GrapheneOS as well on Pixel 7a. Ran it on Pixel 6a prior, runs rock solid - but you do sacrifice lots of google features though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top