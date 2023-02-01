WTB: Flight Sim Rudder pedals

mikey976

Happy New year [H] family,

Recently began getting into flight sims, Looking for working flight Sim rudder pedals ideally something USB as I play Star Citizen and DCS/IL2. Hopefully, someone has a unit sitting in a closet they would like to regain that space.
Located in Southern NJ 08758, willing to travel within the state.

Please share your shipped price to 08758.

Heat
Ebay
 
