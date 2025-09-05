  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: ECC DDR5 UDIMMs (32GB or higher modules)

J

jdempsey

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2017
Messages
165
Hey guys, helping my friend with a build and he's looking specifically for some ECC DDR5 UDIMMs; 32GB per stick or higher (64GB set), one or two sets, prefer 6000mhz or better (not sure what's available these days) but will consider lower speed (5200mhz minimum).

I know this may be a long shot compared to RDIMMs, but figured maybe someone has some ECC UDIMMs laying around they wanna move. Let me know, thanks!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top