WTB: ECC DDR5 UDIMMs (32GB or higher modules)

Hey guys, helping my friend with a build and he's looking specifically for some ECC DDR5 UDIMMs; 32GB per stick or higher (64GB set), one or two sets, prefer 6000mhz or better (not sure what's available these days) but will consider lower speed (5200mhz minimum).
I know this may be a long shot compared to RDIMMs, but figured maybe someone has some ECC UDIMMs laying around they wanna move. Let me know, thanks!
