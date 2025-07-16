WTB: Delock 62967

christpunchers
Hi guys,
I want to buy several more Delock 62967.
I have tried several of the top HDMI/DP to VGA converters, including the Sunix, other Delocks, the eBay LK7112 DACs, and I have the Startech adapter on the way. But based on personal experience, only the Delock 62967 produces the best picture and sharpness, even though it’s not able to hit 2304x1440 @ 80hz.
I’m happy to pay a premium for anyone’s Delock 62967. Please message here or DM me.
Thanks!
