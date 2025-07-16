  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Delock 62967

C

christpunchers

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 26, 2006
Messages
505
Hi guys,

I want to buy several more Delock 62967.

I have tried several of the top HDMI/DP to VGA converters, including the Sunix, other Delocks, the eBay LK7112 DACs, and I have the Startech adapter on the way. But based on personal experience, only the Delock 62967 produces the best picture and sharpness, even though it’s not able to hit 2304x1440 @ 80hz.

I’m happy to pay a premium for anyone’s Delock 62967. Please message here or DM me.

Thanks!
 
