WTB: DDR4

Nebulous

Nebulous

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
1,993
In need of some DDR4 ram. Prefer 32gb, but will settle for 16gb for now. I don't care if the sticks were overclocked, so long as they work at their rated speed/timings. Online prices are off the hook for used ram, and way overpriced for new.

Let me know what you have that is super cheep! Paypal at the ready.

Shipping to 12180

Thanks!

https://www.heatware.com/u/28517
 
