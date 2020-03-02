[WTB] CPU/Mobo/RAM Combo, RX 480/580

J

janas19

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2012
Messages
1,759
Update: Looking for an RX 580

So I found a great deal on a case/PSU and looking to build my first Ryzen PC. Since I have a Corsair iCue 220T, I'm looking to match the RGB case with RGB or LED components.

CPU: 2600/2600X/2700/2700X, Wraith Prism cooler, B350/B450 gaming motherboard, and 16GB RGB RAM is what I'm looking for.

My budget is $250-300 ($250 6 core, $300 8 core).

Also looking for an RX 480/580 Gaming X or STRIX model GPU (less important). If you have something for sale, contact me thanks.
 
