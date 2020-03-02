[WTB] CPU/Mobo/RAM Combo, RX 480/580

Update: Looking for an RX 580



So I found a great deal on a case/PSU and looking to build my first Ryzen PC. Since I have a Corsair iCue 220T, I'm looking to match the RGB case with RGB or LED components.



CPU: 2600/2600X/2700/2700X, Wraith Prism cooler, B350/B450 gaming motherboard, and 16GB RGB RAM is what I'm looking for.



My budget is $250-300 ($250 6 core, $300 8 core).



Also looking for an RX 480/580 Gaming X or STRIX model GPU (less important). If you have something for sale, contact me thanks.