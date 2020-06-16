WTB Combo and Video Card

thrash408

Hey guys, i'm looking for a new combo and video card.

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel 7700 or better
Motherboard: Any size is fine, brand doesn't matter. (wifi would be a plus but not required)
Memory: 16GB DDR4 (32GB would be a plus)
Video Card: RTX 2060 or better (will entertain GTX 2060 or better if the price is right)

As far as price, i'm wanting to spend less than $600 if possible. I'm willing to go higher if the equipment warrants it.

Must have heat if you want me to pay first. send me a PM with what you got! Thanks!!
 
oldmanbal

so you want a full system? or just the memory, motherboard, videocard, cpu?

are you dropping these into a certain case and psu?
 
thrash408

I have a PSU (650w), Case, and SSD. If you have an extra SSD i'd be interested if it's cheap. The case can handle ATX, mATX, and ITX :D
 
