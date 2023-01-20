WTB: CM Hyper 212-EVO Accessory Kit/brackets

I've ended up missing some of the parts for one of my Hyper 212-EVO coolers, rendering it unusable. The part I am missing specifically is one of the anchor bolts that the heatsink screws into. Since CoolerMaster doesn't sell the accessory kit anymore in the US, I wanted to see if anyone had some spares I could buy. I also have inherited an extra 212-EVO cooler that is the tower and fan only, and if I had the accessory kit could use this as an extra as well.



If you have anything, let me know how much you want for it. Thanks!