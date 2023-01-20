WTB: CM Hyper 212-EVO Accessory Kit/brackets

I've ended up missing some of the parts for one of my Hyper 212-EVO coolers, rendering it unusable. The part I am missing specifically is one of the anchor bolts that the heatsink screws into. Since CoolerMaster doesn't sell the accessory kit anymore in the US, I wanted to see if anyone had some spares I could buy. I also have inherited an extra 212-EVO cooler that is the tower and fan only, and if I had the accessory kit could use this as an extra as well.
If you have anything, let me know how much you want for it. Thanks!
If you have anything, let me know how much you want for it. Thanks!