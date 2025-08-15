  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: Cheapest AM5 CPU

M

mrnuke

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 24, 2005
Messages
188
I'm looking for a cheap am5 cpu as I have an extra board/ram that I'd like to make a server and looking for the absolute cheapest AM5 cpu to run it. Let me know what you have!

Thanks in advance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top