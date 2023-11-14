WTB: Cheap VR Games for STEAM

TheGeekFreek
Have an HTC Vive and a Samsung Odyssey+ HMD.
Looking for some games that the kiddo and I can play, or play together. Have a bunch of things on my Steam wishlist for the upcoming winter sale/black friday, but hoping someones got some old keys they will get rid of cheap from the various humble bundles and what not. LMK what you've got.
Looking for things like these:
Horror survival - (Phantasmobia, Surv1v3)
Creative - (Tilt Brush)
Nature - (Kayak VR or NatureTreks
Interaction - Rick&Morty Virtual Rickality
Rhythm - (Beat Saber)
Whatever you call this - (Super Hot)
