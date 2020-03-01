WTB cheap Sandy/Ivy Bridge i5 for desktop

Looking to buy a cheap i5 processor for a P67 motherboard. I can buy on eBay for $20-30 but wanted to check if anyone here has a spare they can sell.

I'm mainly looking for one of these:

- i5-3570K
- i5-2500K
- i5-3570
- i5-3550
- i5-2500
- i5-3470
- i5-3450

Let me know what you have, but no "S" variant types since I'm looking for higher clockspeed.
 
