WTB: Cheap iphones (cracked screen ok)

Hi guys,



My son's soccer club is using a new camera this season that allows multiple angles to be added to the primary video feed for recording games. Unfortunately for me, the app only works with IOS and I've never been an apple guy.



Looking to pick up 1 or 2 older(ish) iphones that I can mount on tripods and use to get angles for this project. Needs IOS 15 at least, 2 hours of battery life minimum, and functional WIFI so I can upload the video files after I get home.



It will never be used on a cellular network, I'm not sure if iPhones have issues being un-networked like that (never had a problem with samsungs I've used in this way). If you've got anything that fits the bill cheap, or even free, it would be greatly appreciated.



Let me know what you've got. Cheers!