WTB cheap GSM smartphone

Looking for the cheapest unlocked gsm android smartphone someone would be willing to throw in the mail. It can be older or slightly damaged, but still needs to be functional.
 
pendragon1 said:
you could probably pick up a burner for $50 at walmart...
Probably, but after driving around to a few spots yesterday, no one could get me a phone for less then 80-100. Im looking for the junk draw special, someone dust off their old cracked phone and throw it in the mail.
 
Unhooked said:
I think I have a Nokia Windows Phone, not sure if it's unlocked tho. I did use with AT&T
I do need it to be unlocked on a gsm network, I had a s7 I was going to use but its atat locked and I didnt feel like rooting it (usb port is too mangled to succeed).

I should specify, im only really looking for android devices. No iphones and I dont think id want to dive into the windows phone experiance.
 
