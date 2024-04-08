  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Cheap AM4 Ryzen Processor ~$35

Hello Hardforum,

Anyone have an old Ryzen laying around?

I’m building a spare PC for a family member playing older games. First gen Ryzens are fine and the 2200g/3200g/3400g would be ideal. Also okay with those AM4 Athlons.

No fan needed to make shipping easier. I had an eBay purchase that fell through (shocking! 😂).

Happy to use F&F PayPal for good members here! Slow shipping to Virginia is a-okay. TIA!
 
I think I still have a 2200g sitting around let me look when i get home from work.
 
