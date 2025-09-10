WTB: Cheap AM4 board

sinisterDei
As the title says, looking for a cheap AM4 board. Chipset doesn't really matter, though I would guess I'm mostly in the market for B350/B450 type things. WiFi would be *great* but I won't require it, I can buy a cheap USB wifi adapter if necessary. All that matters is cost, or the lack of it. I'm trying to assemble a nearly-free gaming PC for a family so a couple kids can play Minecraft and maybe some Fortnite, and I've got a Ryzen 2700 CPU, some RAM, and a SSD to start with. I'm in the 77573/Houston area if that matters.