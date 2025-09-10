  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Cheap AM4 board

As the title says, looking for a cheap AM4 board. Chipset doesn't really matter, though I would guess I'm mostly in the market for B350/B450 type things. WiFi would be *great* but I won't require it, I can buy a cheap USB wifi adapter if necessary. All that matters is cost, or the lack of it. I'm trying to assemble a nearly-free gaming PC for a family so a couple kids can play Minecraft and maybe some Fortnite, and I've got a Ryzen 2700 CPU, some RAM, and a SSD to start with. I'm in the 77573/Houston area if that matters.
 
