WTB: Budget Gaming Laptop

Kids are getting older and are switching from tablet gaming to pc gaming, looking for a laptop to travel with for them (possibly 2 so they don't fight over it, if prices are decent). We aren't home enough to justify a desktop.
They currently use mine, but I often need it for work, but everything they play works good on it so similar specs would great. Mines a 5600h/3060 combo, so something around that.
