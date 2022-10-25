WTB Broken AM4 Cpus

J

jrobdog

Dec 4, 2006
327
Hey All,

Hope you are doing well. I'm wondering if anyone has broken / bent pin AM4 CPUs they are willing to part with inexpensively? I have a 3950x with a couple of pins missing that I'd like to repair from your donor CPUs. Please PM or leave a reply below - I am looking for some in the <$20 range.

Let me know! Heat is under jrobdog
 
