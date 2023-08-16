WTB: barebones old GPU for displaying 4k@60hz

My now more than a decade old desktop (see signature) needs a new GPU after its Radeon died.
A bit of a long shot, but looking to buy the absolute minimum for displaying 4k@60hz, i.e. with Displayport >=1.2 or HDMI>=2 for <$50 shipped.
Figured I'd ask in case y'all have some old GPUs no one wants...else I'll probably just get a GT 1030 and call it a day until a more major hardware failure forces a complete rebuild
