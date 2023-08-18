WTB: Arris SB8200 modem

I think my SB6183 (5-6 yrs old) may be taking a crap finally and the SB8200 is on the Breezeline (in Ohio) approved list. Plus the SB6183 is no longer on their approved list. So looking for a SB8200 in good working order that has had no issues.I know it's a crap with that list, but I've been having issues with my connection lately (other than my modem) and they use me owning my own modem as an excuse every time. Never had these issues until Breezeline (Atlantic Broadband) bought/acquired WOW and I'm sick of my uplink dropping to under 1 meg with jitter and ping going through the roof. A power off for 5+ minutes fixes the issue until it comes back week(s) later.Anyways, hoping someone has a SB8200 laying around they want to let go cheap as I don't want to buy a new modem until I know for sure it is my SB6183 ot their issue.Thanks.