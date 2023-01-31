WTB: Apple/Itunes and Microsoft Gift Cards

G

gizmo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 6, 2011
Messages
1,856
Time to renew some subscriptions on the Apple and Microsoft stores! Happy to pay via Paypal at 85%

Looking for:

  1. Apple - as much as $500 - 88%? 90%?
  2. Microsoft - as much as $150 - 80%? 82%?

Edit - being told I'm crazy for underpaying on Apple and overpaying on Microsoft when I said 85% for either. Updated accordingly, but don't be shy to tell me I'm out of line [it's been a few years since I've been active].
 
Last edited:
