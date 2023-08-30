WTB: AM5 mobo, ram, cpu

As title states, Im looking for an AM5 combo.
My wish list would be
7800x3d
cl30 ram 32gb or 64gb
mobo with wifi and BT
I live in central NJ in case anyone local has what I want. If I have to go to Micro Center then I have to sell the 7900x that comes in the bundle and I have no idea what I can get for it.
My wish list would be
7800x3d
cl30 ram 32gb or 64gb
mobo with wifi and BT
I live in central NJ in case anyone local has what I want. If I have to go to Micro Center then I have to sell the 7900x that comes in the bundle and I have no idea what I can get for it.