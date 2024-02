I was honestly fighting with the same issue last night in putting testing three AM4 motherboards. Two were brand new MSI X570s and one was previously used. The order they were tested in was; new, used, + new. The first brand new ones kept giving me, "D6" as the post code for, "No video detected," as well as the VGA light on the motherboard. I got it working after a while by swapping HDMI cables. Then the used one worked fine, but in testing the last MSI X570s (the same model as the first) the same VGA issues popped up again. A to B swapping every part from motherboard to motherboard would have it work or not work based on the motherboard model with the MSI X570s having constant issues. It ended up actually being something with that monitor or HDMI in general. As soon as I swapped to a different monitor and used a display port cable it worked fine. Taking the two MSI back to the original monitor if I used a DP to HDMI adapter on the GPU it would post. This was tested as consistent across 3 different model GPU's which all have HDMI and DP using; two HDMI cables, one DP to HDMI adapter, one Mini DP to HDMI adapter.



End rant / TLDR: Use a different monitor or display output rather than HDMI. This might be a wonky MSI AM4 platform issue with certain monitors rather than a dead motherboard.