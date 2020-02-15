WTB: '95-'04 Toyota Avalon. $150 finder's fee.

Hey folks. I'm looking to buy an older model Toyota Avalon for a family member with a minor physical disability. I'm a highly motivated buyer looking for a a highly motivated seller. I live in NE Florida, but can drive almost anywhere in CONUS to pickup. Offering a $150 finder's fee to the person who locates a car I can purchase.



Specifications



1. Model years 1995-2004



2. Private owner with a clean title. No dealers, no salvage vehicles.



3. Has the optional front bench seat , AKA no shifter on center console. This is the big reason I'm looking for this model.



4. Budget $3,000-$4,000



I would prefer a garage kept vehicle with records of oil and AT fluid changes, but keeping my options open. High mileage isn't an issue.



Asking anyone with friends & family who might have this model for sale to please contact me. Thank you.