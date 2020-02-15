WTB: '95-'04 Toyota Avalon. $150 finder's fee.

Hey folks. I'm looking to buy an older model Toyota Avalon for a family member with a minor physical disability. I'm a highly motivated buyer looking for a a highly motivated seller. I live in NE Florida, but can drive almost anywhere in CONUS to pickup. Offering a $150 finder's fee to the person who locates a car I can purchase.
Specifications
1. Model years 1995-2004
2. Private owner with a clean title. No dealers, no salvage vehicles.
3. Has the optional front bench seat, AKA no shifter on center console. This is the big reason I'm looking for this model.
4. Budget $3,000-$4,000
I would prefer a garage kept vehicle with records of oil and AT fluid changes, but keeping my options open. High mileage isn't an issue.
Asking anyone with friends & family who might have this model for sale to please contact me. Thank you.
Specifications
1. Model years 1995-2004
2. Private owner with a clean title. No dealers, no salvage vehicles.
3. Has the optional front bench seat, AKA no shifter on center console. This is the big reason I'm looking for this model.
4. Budget $3,000-$4,000
I would prefer a garage kept vehicle with records of oil and AT fluid changes, but keeping my options open. High mileage isn't an issue.
Asking anyone with friends & family who might have this model for sale to please contact me. Thank you.
Last edited: