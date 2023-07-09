WTB: 64gb Steam deck, handheld emulator

Hey all.

I am looking for a 64gb Steam deck

After finding a steam deck, also looking for a handheld emulator.
Currently looking at retroid 3+, but an open to others.

Looking to get something for my brother-in-law's brother.
The number one factor here is price as I am splitting costs. Also, any other emulator ideas would help as well.




Quick background

I received a call from, my family a few weeks ago that my brother-in-law's brother was in a work accident. Pretty nasty stuff.
My sister and her husband have been hit hard with the news and everything that came afterwards.
If interested, read the GoFundMe here. I considered posting this link in GenMay, but a few GFM links existed.

The wild thing is, his wife and doctors had planned to end care on same day that Brandon showed signs of life/recovery.
There is good news. Since then, he has made substantial recovery steps and doing much better, albeit it nowhere close to normal.

My BIL has asked that I search for a handheld video game system.
I've helped financially, now looking to provide help with hospital stimulation and motor skill redevelopment.

Appreciation in advance!
 
Sounds like you want something that's just easy to get going with.

You can get an OLED switch without the dock for 200-230 pretty easily and it's really simple to use without any fiddling.

Steam deck or Asus doohickey will cost you closer to 500 and there's a lot more fiddling you have to do to get it to work right. Drivers, games crashing. Installing games first.

I'd highly suggest switch since he's hospitalized and needs something easy to use to pass the time.

Plus Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are literally amazing.
 
Zoop99 said:
Sounds like you want something that's just easy to get going with.

You can get an OLED switch without the dock for 200-230 pretty easily and it's really simple to use without any fiddling.

Steam deck or Asus doohickey will cost you closer to 500 and there's a lot more fiddling you have to do to get it to work right. Drivers, games crashing. Installing games first.

I'd highly suggest switch since he's hospitalized and needs something easy to use to pass the time.

Plus Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are literally amazing.
Thanks and I agree with this.

Steam deck came up with BIL's request for emulators.
Maybe I will pass along my Gameboy...
 
there's a guy selling a lite here on the forums... been tempting me for a minute but that's probably your best bet, get a game or two and bam, done
 
Gotta correct this, the GO is $80, the GO Ultra is $110.
 
If you want switch+Emulation IMO Steam deck is best all in one device..... But if cost is prohibited Used Switch Light(if dock mode is not needed) and a backbone controller with his phone if it can handle emulation
 
