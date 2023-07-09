WTB: 64gb Steam deck, handheld emulator

Triolent
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2002
- Messages
- 3,639
Hey all.
I am looking for a 64gb Steam deck
After finding a steam deck, also looking for a handheld emulator.
Currently looking at retroid 3+, but an open to others.
Looking to get something for my brother-in-law's brother.
The number one factor here is price as I am splitting costs. Also, any other emulator ideas would help as well.
Quick background
I received a call from, my family a few weeks ago that my brother-in-law's brother was in a work accident. Pretty nasty stuff.
My sister and her husband have been hit hard with the news and everything that came afterwards.
If interested, read the GoFundMe here. I considered posting this link in GenMay, but a few GFM links existed.
The wild thing is, his wife and doctors had planned to end care on same day that Brandon showed signs of life/recovery.
There is good news. Since then, he has made substantial recovery steps and doing much better, albeit it nowhere close to normal.
My BIL has asked that I search for a handheld video game system.
I've helped financially, now looking to provide help with hospital stimulation and motor skill redevelopment.
Appreciation in advance!
