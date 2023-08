WTB: 64gb Steam deck, handheld emulator

Quick background

Hey all.Putting some feelers out.I am looking for a Nintendo switch, Steam deck, or similar handheld gaming system.Looking to get something for my brother-in-law's brother. I have no preference at this time and will take a look at what's available.The number one factor here is price as I am footing costs. Also, any other ideas would help as well.I received a call from, my family a few weeks ago that my brother-in-law's brother was in a work accident. Pretty nasty stuff.My sister and her husband have been hit hard with the news and everything that came afterwards.If interested, read the GoFundMe here . I considered posting this link in GenMay, but a few GFM links existed.The wild thing is, his wife and doctors had planned to end care on same day that Brandon showed signs of life/recovery.There is good news. Since then, he has made substantial recovery steps and doing much better, albeit it nowhere close to normal.My BIL has asked that I search for a handheld video game system.I've helped financially, now looking to provide help with hospital stimulation and motor skill redevelopment.Appreciation in advance!