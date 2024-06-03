WTB: 5950x or 5900x

J

Jinto

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2006
Messages
1,832
Looking for a 5950x or 5900x to upgrade my server. Prefer 5950x. Please PM me your price. Can also do a trade with a 3900x + cash. Thanks.
 
Last edited:
I don’t have one for sale, but I was able to grab mine on an Amazon Warehouse deal so you might want to keep an eye out for them there. I just checked the page every day for a week or two and one popped up with a good discount from new.
 
The 5900XT is coming out soon, it's basically a 4.8Ghz 5950X. With the 5950X selling new for $360, this new one might be a good value new, or maybe drop used 5950X's prices more.
 
Zepher said:
The 5900XT is coming out soon, it's basically a 4.8Ghz 5950X. With the 5950X selling new for $360, this new one might be a good value new, or maybe drop used 5950X's prices more.
Click to expand...
Pricing not released from what I can tell, but fwiw I grabbed my 5950x on WD for $290.
 
Zepher said:
The 5900XT is coming out soon, it's basically a 4.8Ghz 5950X. With the 5950X selling new for $360, this new one might be a good value new, or maybe drop used 5950X's prices more.
Click to expand...

I saw that the 5900xt will be $360. I should have bought the 5950x from Antonline when they had it for sale for $319.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top