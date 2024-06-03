WTB: 5950x or 5900x

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Pricing not released from what I can tell, but fwiw I grabbed my 5950x on WD for $290.The 5900XT is coming out soon, it's basically a 4.8Ghz 5950X. With the 5950X selling new for $360, this new one might be a good value new, or maybe drop used 5950X's prices more.
The 5900XT is coming out soon, it's basically a 4.8Ghz 5950X. With the 5950X selling new for $360, this new one might be a good value new, or maybe drop used 5950X's prices more.