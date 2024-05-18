WTB: 3060 12GB (preferably watercooled) or RTX 2000 Ada

Thunderdolt
Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 1,018
Looking to buy a 3060 12GB or RTX 2000 Ada with strong preference for a card with a block on it. Any brand except for Gigabyte.
Needs to be one of these two models specifically as I need it to hit an obscure and narrow performance target without messing with the clocks too badly.
Willing to buy outright or trade my watercooled 3090 for your card + cash.
Located in the northeastern US.
Needs to be one of these two models specifically as I need it to hit an obscure and narrow performance target without messing with the clocks too badly.
Willing to buy outright or trade my watercooled 3090 for your card + cash.
Located in the northeastern US.
Last edited: