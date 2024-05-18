WTB: 3060 12GB (preferably watercooled) or RTX 2000 Ada

T

Thunderdolt

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
1,018
Looking to buy a 3060 12GB or RTX 2000 Ada with strong preference for a card with a block on it. Any brand except for Gigabyte.

Needs to be one of these two models specifically as I need it to hit an obscure and narrow performance target without messing with the clocks too badly.

Willing to buy outright or trade my watercooled 3090 for your card + cash.

Located in the northeastern US.
 
Last edited:
