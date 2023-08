To be clear, the IDE bus is a subset of the ISA Bus, and the IDE HDD Controller is more of an "adapter" than a "controller." The Controller is built right into the IDE Drive (unlike with SCSI). This is why you still have to set the drive parameters in the BIOS settings for the IDE HDD to work on those old systems. And in case you are not aware of it, some BIOS on those old systems do not properly support drives over 504M and will require special software to overcome that limitation. Also remember the maximum partition size for FAT-16 partitions (used by ALL versions of MS-DOS/PC-DOS and Windows 95 OSR 1 and below) is 2GB. FAT32 support was not introduced until Windows 95 OSR 2 and was never supported by OS/2 or Windows NT 4.



That being said, some fancy controllers, particularly VESA Local Bus and PCI ones but also some 16-bit ISA ones as well, supported drive features such as bus mastering and (U)DMA mode support - though they usually required a special driver from the card manufacturer to function.