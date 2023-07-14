WTB : 12th Gen Intel CPU+Mobo

A friend's computer had their CPU stop working (i7-9700), so looking to upgrade him to a 12th gen i5 with a motherboard.
He does gaming and streaming, so a basic motherboard will work fine, DDR4 preferred to reuse his ram.
Will also be looking for a compatible heatsink as well.
Heatware under Skarth
Payment via Paypal.
