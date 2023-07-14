WTB : 12th Gen Intel CPU+Mobo

S

Skarth

Gawd
A friend's computer had their CPU stop working (i7-9700), so looking to upgrade him to a 12th gen i5 with a motherboard.

He does gaming and streaming, so a basic motherboard will work fine, DDR4 preferred to reuse his ram.

Will also be looking for a compatible heatsink as well.

Payment via Paypal.
 
I have a 12600K on an MSI Z690-A Pro DDR4 that I don't need. Also have 32GB of Gskill 4000mhz b-dies on it and a 500GB Samsung 980 drive, it has Windows 10/11 Pro key attached to it as well.
 
I have a 12600K on an MSI Z690-A Pro DDR4 that I don't need. Also have 32GB of Gskill 4000mhz b-dies on it and a 500GB Samsung 980 drive, it has Windows 10/11 Pro key attached to it as well.
Just looking for the mobo+cpu, dont need drives or ram.

Whats the price?
 
CPU:
Intel Core i7-12700KF - Core i7 12th Gen Alder Lake 12-Core (8P+4E) 3.6 GHz LGA 1700 125W Desktop Processor - BX8071512700KF

Motherboard:
ASUS Prime Z690-P D4 LGA 1700 (Intel 12th & 13th Gen) ATX motherboard

I'm only selling as a bundle and not willing to split up. Both are brand new and still sealed.

Asking $360 + shipping
 
I have a BX8071512400 and a Asus Prime H61M-E D4 I could part with. Both are new in box. Asking 250.00 + shipping.
 
