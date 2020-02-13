WTB: 1151 board

Looking for an LGA1151 board. Prefer ATX but mATX could work as well. Need at least 2 8X and 2 1X slots. Upgrading an existing Unraid installation currently running on an ITX board so looking for expansion, not flashy features. Intel and/or multiple NICS are a bonus. Running an 8700K but will not be overclocking. Stability and expansion are the key words.
Let me know what you have with shipping to Florida. Heat https://www.heatware.com/u/38275/to.
