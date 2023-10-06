WTB: 1.8" SATA II SSD

I am looking to purchase a 1.8" SATA II SSD for usage in some data acquisition hardware. Due to a hardware limitation with the TI OMAP processor in the DAQ unit it must be SATA II (it cannot use SATA III drives).I've tried purchasing hardware labeled as SATA II off Amazon, eBay, Aliexpress, etc. and in all those situations they would come back as out of stock or I've found that they were SATA III drives that were mislabeled.My hope is that someone has an old laptop or Toughbook lying around gathering dust. Storage size isn't super important, anything 8GB+ would probably work.Due to the limited time 1.8" SATA II SSDs were in use it would likely be 2010-2012 era hardware (e.g. a OCZ Vertex 2 w/Sandforce controller).Below is the card that the data acquisition hardware originally used but has since been discontinued by the manufacturer: