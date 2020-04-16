[WSUS] move wsuscontent location to NAS

Could somebody tell me how to move the wsuscontent directory to a UNC location?



i have tried:



wsusutil.exe movecontent "\\NAS\SHARE\Folder" \\NAS\SHARE\Wsus.log



i have created the folder first. I have turn on guest access (full control) to this share.



It doesn't tell what goes wrong it just tells me something went wrong and then it shows me the correct command (which i use) and the options like -skipcopy, which i also tried to add.