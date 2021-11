No mention of platform in the video, but something this rough around the edges has got to be on PC. All the media on their site ( https://delusionalstudio.com/ ) is screenshots from the video, so that's not particularly encouraging in regards to much more than just a trailer being done. Release is supposedly 2022.The disfigured people didn't look like zombies, so I hope they've come up with something stranger than non-verbal scary things.