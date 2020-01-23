Wrist/palm support rests and cushions - your preference?

Hello everyone. I've noticed that there is relatively little discussion for wrist/palm rests and cushions as well as less variation in the market, generally. Despite the myriad of accessories for KB/M, including those specifically targeted towards gaming, wrist/palm rests seem limited. They tend to fall into a couple of categories - the cheap gel-pad or bead-filled type that were the hallmark of office supply or big box stores, more advanced types that use memory foam or better pellet-filll, and "hard" types including those sold as luxury materials such as wood and the like. There seems to be varying factions each claiming that, assuming proper ergonomic placement and support, that either the "hard" or "soft" is ergonomic/good for you and the other is not despite claims to the contrary. Ultimately, I've found lots of benefit avoiding RSI and general comfort with the use of palm/wrist rests. Mine at current are old and worn out - a "gel" style one for the keyboard and for my mousing hand a bead-filled cushion (loose, atop and separate from my out-of-manufacture metal mousepad). Alternately, my new Dygma Raise split ergo keyboard comes with its own set of upgraded gel cushions set to match its layout and I'm eager to give it a try. So what sort of palm/wrist support do you favor? I'm asking because I've been working with a new substance I find superior to most existing gels and foams in terms of comfort, temperature, and support ; something that has spurred my interest in developing a few prototypes. Perhaps if the project gets off the ground I could send a few of them among the [H] for beta testing Thanks!