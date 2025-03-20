Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
Wreckfest 2 has been announced, here is an official thread dedicated to the coming sequel.
If, by some chance, there is an arcade racing game fan out there who hasn't heard of Wreckfest...the series is developed by Bugbear Entertainment (creators of the FlatOut series from the mid 2000s) and is probably best described as a spiritual successor to the FlatOut and Destruction Derby games of yore, where "rubbing and racing" and awesome car damage modeling are the heart of the experience. In a time where it seems like most racing game enthusiasts are faced with playing open world Forza, or Gran Turismo, or various simracers, or.....whatever EA is doing with the Need for Speed franchise, many lauded this series for being a welcome breath of fresh air.
There is still a lot left to do in terms of development, as the game is just about to release into Early Access. Wreckfest started off the same way, initially being titled "Next Car Game" and adding a ton of polish and content from the early access build to the final release around 4 years later - but, this one isn't expected to take as long. I know some here have a strict no-buy policy for Early Access games (and I used to be the same way), but if you have time to dig into the details you can often gauge whether the project is likely to see completion or not. I have no doubts that this one will simply because the studios behind it (Bugbear and THQ Nordic) have, well, an established history of actually releasing finished games (unlike some of the fledgling studios out there that crash and burn due to lack of funding or commitment to the project, etc.). I don't plan on buying this until more content is added since things are still early yet, but THQ is suposed to offer a 20% discount to existing owners of Wreckfest if you do want to support the development and get in early. Just keep in mind that they are still in the earlier phases of Early Access, so it's going to be fairly barebones until more updates come...speaking of which, the next content update is expected 2 months after Early Access begins, with lots more to come after that.
So with that said, here are some initial impressions:
View: https://youtu.be/WseWVK5x110?si=f6iuZT0pRYdEXsb6
View: https://youtu.be/pELe7d61V5w?si=UEBOoSryzQVeB-2c
View: https://youtu.be/1BkIEXAg4YM?si=1VVFzg0p_N2Ine72
