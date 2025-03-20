Wreckfest 2

M76 said: I think Bugbear's rigid body physics got outdated the instant Rigs of Rods released in (checks notes: 2005). I can't believe they still seem to be using the same physics in 2025. At least as far as I can tell through videos it seems to be a rigid body model. I just wouldn't pay any money for this outdated technology when BeamNG exists. It feels too jarringly unrealistic in comparison. Not to mention that this is the same game as flatout was in 2004, just with updated graphics and more concurrent players. Click to expand...

A comment from one of the videos I posted was by someone who seemed to have a little more insight on the physics:"The crash physics are a sort of hybrid system that are part soft-body and part rigid-body collisions. With games like Beam-NG that are full soft-body, developers lose a lot of control over the gameplay (think of crash welding) but get a very realistic damage model. Since Wreckfest is a proper "racing" game, they use rigid-body collisions between cars so that you can have arcadey and consistent gameplay. What makes Wreckfest unique is that they also use the rigid-body impact information to deform a separate soft-body attached to the car, giving you the great damage visuals.At least in Wreckfest 1 which I did several car mods for, the soft-body was defined by a group of shapes called "collision spheres," which were literally a bunch of spheres clustered together to vaguely form the shape of the car. These spheres were what actually moved and deformed based on the soft-body physics behind the scenes. Any parts of the car's mesh that were inside the volume of a particular sphere would be deformed along with it, giving you the visual damage that you see on the cars. As a modder you would manually create these collision spheres in a modelling program (Blender or 3Ds Max), tweaking them to get just the right damage behavior. You can actually see the collision spheres in single player with the debug menu.It's hard to say what exact techniques Wreckfest 2 is using just by looking at it, but it appears to be similar in its overall concept. Things like the driver ducking when the roof caves in really help to sell it better than in Wreckfest 1"I agree with you that BeamNG stands alone with its frequently way too over-the-top physics, but at least for me it's far more of an "F around to see what damage I can cause in this sandbox" game than a racing game with a semi-realistic damage model like what the Destruction Derby or Flatout games had. But, maybe I just haven't played enough of it. Many folks are happy to get a modern Flatout, which is why so many people liked Wreckfest. I don't know if this one will be better, though. Some are predicting yes, while others on YT are saying it's lacking content (no shit...it'sEarly Access right now).