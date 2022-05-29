Would you trust an eBay Windows install?

As with most of us that have been around this a while, I've always reinstalled any new hardware that came with Windows--except maybe a recent laptop I bought with Windows (but it ended up with Fedora on it).



I bought one of those mini SFF machines from eBay to use as a media center, but it came with Windows preinstalled (probably one of those embedded keys). It's going to get Linux on it, but I need to get Windows on another machine. I have a Blue Iris box that was on Proxmox and it blowed up. It seems like you pretty much have to have Windows to get Windows, so I'm thinking of using this SFF machine just to build a new USB installer for Windows. Is this a safe activity, or am I better finding another alternative? I've thought about having a coworker build me an install media, but that's probably about the same risk right?



Am I being paranoid and over thinking this?