Would I be better off with a AVR ?

OK, so currently I have a set of Klipsch pro media 2.1 and I have a second complete unit as well and was thinking of hooking both up.
Then while cleaning the basement I found some stuff laying down there for years I might use instead .
I have a Denon RCD-N7 ( https://www.crutchfield.com/S-MK4rhQL2XdU/p_033RCDN7B/Denon-RCD-N7-Black.html ) that has optical in that I could come off my mother board and a set of klipsch bookshelf speakers on it . http://assets.klipsch.com/product-specsheets/R-15M-Spec-Sheet.pdf . The plus to this would be the size, its not very big and could sit in the hutch over my computer.
And Also a harmon kardon AVR 144 which has 3 optical inputs. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...don_AVR144_AVR_144_Home_Theater_Receiver.html which I would use the same old klipsch bookshelf speakers. http://assets.klipsch.com/product-specsheets/R-15M-Spec-Sheet.pdf . This thing in comparison to the little denon is huge
Now with both of these I would have to either buy a sub or fashion the 2 klipsch subs to them (both have sub out as well).
Question is, would I notice any kind of dramatic difference between the added work or expense of going this route over the Pro Media's?
