Would 350w PSU do it?

I know I have been out of the business for a long time, but had to upgrade after over 10 years.
New build, a320 chipset mobo, ryzen 5 2600, 2x 8gb ram, gtx 1050ti, 1 ssd, 3x 2.5" 5400rpm hdd, an old swifttech water pump (the small one, forgot the number) and a couple of fans.
Would a 350w seasonic psu be enough to power the rig? 2 x12v rail with 18amp on each.
Everything will be run at stock.
New build, a320 chipset mobo, ryzen 5 2600, 2x 8gb ram, gtx 1050ti, 1 ssd, 3x 2.5" 5400rpm hdd, an old swifttech water pump (the small one, forgot the number) and a couple of fans.
Would a 350w seasonic psu be enough to power the rig? 2 x12v rail with 18amp on each.
Everything will be run at stock.