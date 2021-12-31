Worth upgrading?

I have the following on my PC. I do very rare video editing and game on this PC.

ASRock Z390 Pro4 LGA 1151 (300 Series)

Intel Core i9-9900K

T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 3200MHz (PC4-25600) CL16

3070

2 monitor (27, 24)



I recently bought a new case and much better PSU and and thinking of upgrading but will it be worth it? I feel like my mobo is dated and with the new case and PSU(SSonic 750 focus) and am wanting to use the new case(had same one for last 15 years)



MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 LGA 1700

I7-12700KF



From what I've googled, that would be a decent upgrade?