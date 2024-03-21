Worth 2x32GB DDR5 For Interleaving on AM5?

So I haven't seen any nice definitive links on the benefits of Interleaving on the AM5 platform. Upgrading for gaming, to a 7800x3d, from a 5900x, but haven't picked up the RAM yet.When I got the 5900x, I remembered seeing enough info on the benefits of interleaving, that after an attempt to obtain 2*16GB dual rank sticks, I settled on 4*8GB single rank, to achieve this. Now I'm trying to decide between 2*16GB single rank, or 2*32GB dual for AM5/DDR5, so I was leaning towards getting 64GB. Just seems a lot of memory, and it seems that stressing the platform with too many sticks/ranks on the new platform, is at least as big a topic as it was before. Without as much info that interleaving might be worth it over how well you can clock, or tighten timings of the sticks etc, I'm a bit gun shy on picking.Help a brotha decide!