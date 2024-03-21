Worth 2x32GB DDR5 For Interleaving on AM5?

So I haven't seen any nice definitive links on the benefits of Interleaving on the AM5 platform. Upgrading for gaming, to a 7800x3d, from a 5900x, but haven't picked up the RAM yet.

When I got the 5900x, I remembered seeing enough info on the benefits of interleaving, that after an attempt to obtain 2*16GB dual rank sticks, I settled on 4*8GB single rank, to achieve this. Now I'm trying to decide between 2*16GB single rank, or 2*32GB dual for AM5/DDR5, so I was leaning towards getting 64GB. Just seems a lot of memory, and it seems that stressing the platform with too many sticks/ranks on the new platform, is at least as big a topic as it was before. Without as much info that interleaving might be worth it over how well you can clock, or tighten timings of the sticks etc, I'm a bit gun shy on picking.

Help a brotha decide! :D
 
Last edited:
Yep, the safest bet has been since AM5 launched a nice, Hynix based 2x16 6000CL30-32 kit. With EXPO if you can swing it if you want the absolute best case scenario for out of the box compatibility.
 
XMP is fine also for most boards. My kit says xmp but has the same timings the expo version has. In other words for my ram kits that’s just marketing. They could have easily put both profiles on and sold one product. They charge more for the AMD version with my kit for some reason. Again probably marketing since many people want the DDR5 6000 cl30 Hynix kits for AMD currently.
 
I agree with what you're saying but there are kits with differing additional sub-timings that EXPO touches that XMP does not. I was early on this bandwagon, built my first AM5 system the week it launched. BIOS compatibility these days is FAR better, I agree.
 
True. It did really matter much more initially. By now tho if you see a kit you want with the same xmp timings as expo for cheaper, I’d pick it up.

It was even worse when Ryzen first launched. You were lucky to find any compatible ram it seemed.
 
I left nothing up to chance and bought exactly what AMD sent to reviewers. 2x16GB G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 6000CL30 and an Asrock X670E Taichi.

Frankly, its been trouble free from day one, apart from Sleep being completely disabled on those early launch BIOSes. Took about a week to rectify that. Since then, not a hiccup... and I've been updating the BIOS continually. I believe I've flashed the board 13 times since October 2022.
 
I was referencing the Ryzen launch of the 1 series chips. Ddr4. Now things are much more compatible. Most people don’t research for days now when buying for current gen Ryzen. But that never hurts. I’ve personally never had much of an issue, but also never adopt the first gen of any architecture.
 
For what it's worth, I got a Asrock x670e Steel Legend coming for the 7800x3d. And just wanna make sure my 4090 is happy. :D

Appreciate all the input. Starting to lean back into 2x16. Even if I get 2x32, I've pretty much decided it'll be G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 6000CL30
 
Hardware Unboxed showed that tuned 5600 dual rank, can sometimes be a little bit faster in games, than tuned 6000 single rank. February 2023, before the really big memory improvements for Zen 4.

View: https://youtu.be/MOatIQuQo3s?si=X5JUmSjhqx-mp35F

Tune Dual Rank 6000, if its possible, would probably be a decent boost, overall.

However, I haven't seen any recent testing, to investigate if its realistic to be able to run 6000 in dual rank. But, with big Zen 4 memory improvements over the last half of 2023 via BIOS updates....I wouldn't be surprised if it works now, for two dual rank sticks.
 
That video do not show much change for DR vs SR (margin of error difference).... if I understand the very many line correctly.
 
