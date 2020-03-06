World's Most Powerful Supercomputer Fights Coronavirus

erek
- Dec 19, 2005
- 4,481
That's a lot of CUDA cores... they should plug in with distributed computing F@H?
"Summit employs 220,800 CPU cores, 188,416,000 CUDA cores, 9.2PB of memory, and 250PB of mixed NVRAM/storage for the task.
“Summit was needed to rapidly get the simulation results we needed. It took us a day or two whereas it would have taken months on a normal computer,” said Jeremy Smith, director of UT/ORNL CMB. “Our results don’t mean that we have found a cure or treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus. We are very hopeful, though, that our computational findings will both inform future studies and provide a framework that experimentalists will use to further investigate these compounds. Only then will we know whether any of them exhibit the characteristics needed to mitigate this virus.”"
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/worlds-most-powerful-supercomputer-fights-coronavirus
