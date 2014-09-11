World Community Grid

Gilthanis said:



The only time I use the app_config like that is if I'm trying to run multiple work units on each card. That way I can tell it how much to designate to each work unit essentially. If I am running stock settings, I typically just reduce the number of cores BOINC is allowed to use and it still feeds the GPU's like they had reserved cores...



I'm just curious is all. I'm guessing it is the I/Os as well...but I wouldn't think that the SSD's would have trouble with it. I would also try limiting the number of CPU cores available to BOINC by changing it in the client. I honestly am not sure if doing it via the app_config will actually prevent other CPU work from trying to access them. I would start by making the change in the client and seeing if that makes a difference. How many total work units are running on CPU's when your AMDs are churning out Collatz work? Does the client actually reflect a reduced number of CPU work units? And if you limit the number of CPU cores within the client, does your app_config reduce the number even more?The only time I use the app_config like that is if I'm trying to run multiple work units on each card. That way I can tell it how much to designate to each work unit essentially. If I am running stock settings, I typically just reduce the number of cores BOINC is allowed to use and it still feeds the GPU's like they had reserved cores...I'm just curious is all. Click to expand...

I have done lots of experimenting to find the right combo of CPU/GPU work which produces the most PPD on my machines, and I do mean LOTS of experimenting. I am an RF Engineer by training and trade, so tweaking and experimenting to produce the best performance is in my blood.That being said, I use a combo of limiting processor usage in Preferences, as well as app_config.xml files for all of my GPU projects I run. On all of my Hyper-Threading capable machines (all but two of my crunchers), I set processor usage in Prefs to 99%. This frees one "core" for GPU usage. I then use the app_config.xml to restrict core usage further, based on the needs of the individual projects. Collatz on AMD GPU's is a processor hog and needs a whole core per WU/GPU (I only run one Collatz Large WU per GPU), so I set CPU usage to "1" per WU using app_config. This does work and does reduce the number of running CPU WU's on all of my machines by the expected amounts. I do it a little differently on my 4 core machines, but the end result is the same. I do all of this hoop jumping because I run many different projects on all of my machines at any given time, instead of optimizing and running only one or two at a time. I try to achieve 100% processor usage across all cores at all times with the combined CPU and GPU work. I use the app_config files to achieve this goal. It works very well and ensures I am not wasting any CPU cycles sitting idle. It has taken me a long time of observing and tweaking to get the right combination, but it works well for me. Also note that this slow down in Collatz occurred with no changes to either the software or hardware configs in any of my machines, so something else has changed - my switch to running lots of CEP tasks is the only change I have made. Once I stopped running them (though I see I still got sent some CEP tasks, despite deselecting that project in my WCG settings), my Collatz speeds have gone back to normal.To answer your specific questions:1) Depends on the machine and GPU count, but on Dol-Gulder for example, there would be 5 CPU tasks running along with 3 GPU tasks.2) Yes, the client shows reduced numbers of CPU WU's running that match how I have set up app_config.3) Yes, that is exactly how it works.I use the excellent program "BoincTasks" by eFMer to monitor all of my machines remotely. Here is a screen shot of the currently running tasks on my cruncher "Moria." Keep in mind I set processor usage in the client to 99%, so that limits this machine to only 7 CPU tasks at one time. I then use app_config to reserve 1 CPU "core" per Collatz WU. With two Collatz tasks running, that leaves 5 cores for CPU tasks and that is exactly what is running.