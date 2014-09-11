Gilthanis
Jan 29, 2006
7,983
Anyone wanting to sign up can do so through the BOINC client, BOINCStats.com using their account manager, or directly at their site World Community Grid That link will also sign you up to our team during the setup process. That will help limit the accidental wrong team issue we have suffered.
Apparently two BETA tests went out last night.
Testing a new project app. : World Community Grid - View Thread - New BETA test - Sept 10, 2014 [ Issues Thread ]
I got 4 of these thus far.
Testing FAAH on Android : World Community Grid - View Thread - FightAIDS@Home - VINA Android Beta Test - Spet 10, 2014 [ Issues Thread ]
I got 5 of these thus far.
Edit: I created an account called HardOCPtest so that anyone whom wanted to test or contribute anonymously could do so.
to attach a computer to your account without using the BOINC Manager.
To do so, install BOINC, create a file named account_www.worldcommunitgrid.org.xml in the BOINC data directory, and set its contents to:
<account>
<master_url>www.worldcommunitygrid.org</master_url>
<authenticator>943687_dd7504d11eb9dd987306ba050e0dfa35</authenticator>
</account>
WCG
