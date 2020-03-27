Working on calibrating Ender3 Pro

I just got my Ender3 Pro up and running. Had a time getting the prints to come out decent. Still having some issues so I am posting a link to photos.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/9avmHtegwDPiUy639

I have issues with filament blobbing a few mm up from the build surface. I have seen this on multiple prints. Otherwise the print in the photos look pretty good I think. Looking for any advice on how to improve and stop the blobs.
Stock Ender3 Pro, Cura Slicer, Temp 190c and 50c, HatchBox PLA, 0.2mm layer height, 0.4mm nozzel, 0.4mm line width, 4 bottom layers no brim or raft, speed 50mm/s

When I got the printer the E flow rate was around 50. After calibration I now have it set a 254!! But this setting gives me 100mm/100mm. Does this value seem right?
Thank for any help in advance.
 
When you say 'eflow rate' are you talking about the 'e-steps'? 50 seems awfully low from stock, but so it goes. I want to say after my metal extruder upgrade my esteps were 240-something.

The blobbing may be heat related.. tune it down a few notches?
 
