Working on calibrating Ender3 Pro

I just got my Ender3 Pro up and running. Had a time getting the prints to come out decent. Still having some issues so I am posting a link to photos.I have issues with filament blobbing a few mm up from the build surface. I have seen this on multiple prints. Otherwise the print in the photos look pretty good I think. Looking for any advice on how to improve and stop the blobs.Stock Ender3 Pro, Cura Slicer, Temp 190c and 50c, HatchBox PLA, 0.2mm layer height, 0.4mm nozzel, 0.4mm line width, 4 bottom layers no brim or raft, speed 50mm/sWhen I got the printer the E flow rate was around 50. After calibration I now have it set a 254!! But this setting gives me 100mm/100mm. Does this value seem right?Thank for any help in advance.