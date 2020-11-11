Working in an Alienware box...

A friend just called asking about upgrading his computer. I told him it would be super easy. Then I looked up his current box, and I'm not sure. Not having looked at any pre-builts in a long time; quick question for those of you familiar with Alienware...



I notice they have an odd placement of the power supply. Will these accept off the shelf upgrades? Also, are these things so tightly built that it might be a problem swapping out the 2060 card that came with it?



The specific box is the Aurora R8



My first inclination is to get them to buy a different box.